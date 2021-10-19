-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MarketWise’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full-year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MarketWise.

Get MarketWise alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MKTW shares. Wedbush started coverage on MarketWise in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketWise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

NASDAQ:MKTW opened at $7.18 on Friday. MarketWise has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTW. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketWise by 3,010.0% during the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,238 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 28.1% in the first quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 891,015 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $8,821,000 after buying an additional 195,623 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of MarketWise by 50.0% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in MarketWise by 2,198.6% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,723,921 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $17,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,921 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in MarketWise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,988,000. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketWise Company Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketWise (MKTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.