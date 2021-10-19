The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,675 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 11.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 21.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at $51,000. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTLF stock opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $174.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.56 million. Equities analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Several research firms recently commented on HTLF. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

