Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 98.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Zogenix by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ZGNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $17.67 target price on Zogenix in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.28.

NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 558.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

