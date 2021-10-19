Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 498,725 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498,725 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 237.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,247,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,280 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,767,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,117,000 after acquiring an additional 260,185 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,452,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,957,000 after purchasing an additional 60,048 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 34.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,816,000 after purchasing an additional 322,393 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,123,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEPC opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average of $41.94. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

