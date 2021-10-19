Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 264 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CROX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 16.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 197.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,637 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,677 shares of company stock worth $5,402,956 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CROX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.78.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $143.15 on Tuesday. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.55 and a fifty-two week high of $163.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.52.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.