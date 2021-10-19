Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Macy’s by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on M. Cowen upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE M opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.15%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.