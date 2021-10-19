Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 181 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INFO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in IHS Markit by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $5,116,719.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,292,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,101,505.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INFO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $124.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.60 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $78.64 and a fifty-two week high of $125.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.15 and its 200 day moving average is $112.80.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

