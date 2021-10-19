Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at about $622,000. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 217.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 45.4% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 8,853 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $9,194,059.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $36,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,989 shares of company stock valued at $17,984,086 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.62.

EXPE stock opened at $169.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.71. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.52 and a 52-week high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

