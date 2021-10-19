Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 921,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,484 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in IAA were worth $50,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,992,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,592,000 after acquiring an additional 419,209 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,812,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,246,000 after acquiring an additional 181,365 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IAA by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,380,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,770,000 after purchasing an additional 227,687 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IAA by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,722,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,482,000 after purchasing an additional 252,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of IAA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,687,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

IAA stock opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.59. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.16 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.45.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.86 million. IAA had a return on equity of 266.73% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

