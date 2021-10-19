Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 4,084 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,467,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.34% of Arconic worth $52,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARNC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the second quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 1,424.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 103.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the first quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

ARNC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arconic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NYSE ARNC opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average is $33.44. Arconic Co. has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director E Stanley Oneal acquired 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 137,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

