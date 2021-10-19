Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 872,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,489 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $51,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 19.3% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the second quarter valued at about $1,499,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 10.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 158.7% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 58,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 36,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMP opened at $73.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.60. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.62 and its 200 day moving average is $66.33.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 207.19%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. CL King upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

