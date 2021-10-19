Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,295,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378,782 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.49% of Community Health Systems worth $50,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 83.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth $175,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 43.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 21,155 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 1,057.2% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 160,055 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CYH shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.06.

CYH stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

