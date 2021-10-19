Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $77,000 in Fidelity New Millennium ETF (BATS:FMIL)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity New Millennium ETF (BATS:FMIL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMIL. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Fidelity New Millennium ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity New Millennium ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity New Millennium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000.

Shares of FMIL opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09.

