Advisory Services Network LLC Takes $75,000 Position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,792,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $468,000.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 stock opened at $75.28 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a 52-week low of $41.32 and a 52-week high of $76.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.24.

