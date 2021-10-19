Robert J. Henkel Buys 1,000 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average of $38.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

Several research analysts have commented on OMI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

