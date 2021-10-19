Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CEO Sharon Mates Sells 8,192 Shares of Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $327,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sharon Mates also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

On Friday, October 15th, Sharon Mates sold 40,392 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,680.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $41.69 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 96,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 15,327 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after buying an additional 119,017 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after buying an additional 225,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 87,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 23,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.