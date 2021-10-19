Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $78,000 in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 24,409 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 467,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGW opened at $57.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.22. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1-year low of $41.27 and a 1-year high of $60.56.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

