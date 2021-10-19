1,326 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $56.13 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $56.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.72.

