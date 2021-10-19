Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Director Stuart Harshaw Purchases 150,000 Shares of Stock

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) Director Stuart Harshaw acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at C$13,500.
Shares of Platinum Group Metals stock opened at C$2.90 on Tuesday. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a one year low of C$2.26 and a one year high of C$8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$218.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.12, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.36.
About Platinum Group Metals
