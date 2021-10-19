Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Director Stuart Harshaw Purchases 150,000 Shares of Stock

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) Director Stuart Harshaw acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at C$13,500.

Shares of Platinum Group Metals stock opened at C$2.90 on Tuesday. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a one year low of C$2.26 and a one year high of C$8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$218.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.12, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

