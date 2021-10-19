SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 17,749 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,749 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter.

OFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.19.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

