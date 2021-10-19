SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 1,419 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELY. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 997.1% during the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,124,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,834 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,520 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 670.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 991,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,451,000 after acquiring an additional 863,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.10. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ELY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

