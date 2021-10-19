SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,977 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 11.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,382,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,939 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 63.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,148,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,291 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 20.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,816,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,539,000 after acquiring an additional 811,641 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 77.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,345,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,809,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 73,889 shares in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

NYSE:WIT opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20. Wipro Limited has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 20.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

