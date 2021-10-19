Advisory Services Network LLC Takes $70,000 Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after buying an additional 50,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Summit Materials by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 19,123 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Summit Materials by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Summit Materials by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period.

NYSE SUM opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

