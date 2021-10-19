Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires Shares of 160 Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TECH. FMR LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 869.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 366,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,048,000 after buying an additional 12,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH opened at $499.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $497.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.35. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $250.24 and a 52-week high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.40.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total transaction of $434,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roeland Nusse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.52, for a total value of $1,926,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,554,450.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,769 shares of company stock worth $20,704,805. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

