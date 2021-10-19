SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $135.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.52. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.42 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.44 and a beta of 1.62.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $714.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.12 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.03%. Analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

