-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Butterfly Network’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Butterfly Network will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.80) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Butterfly Network.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter.

Separately, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

BFLY opened at $10.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37. Butterfly Network has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Butterfly Network (BFLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.