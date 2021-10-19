SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $634,000 in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWOB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,521,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,449,000 after acquiring an additional 806,014 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,101,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,359,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,843,000 after acquiring an additional 175,384 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 242.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 79,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,254,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,185,000 after acquiring an additional 53,777 shares in the last quarter.

VWOB opened at $77.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $82.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

