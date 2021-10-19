8,570 Shares in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,570 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NNDM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nano Dimension by 572.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,684,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690,207 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nano Dimension by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,967,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nano Dimension by 919.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094,074 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,716,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nano Dimension by 526.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 825,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 693,335 shares in the last quarter. 20.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Shares of NNDM opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.35. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $17.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 1,515.03%.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.