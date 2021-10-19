Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) Short Interest Down 27.1% in September

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 444,900 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the September 15th total of 610,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 588,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Shineco by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Shineco in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shineco by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 13,295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Shineco in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Shineco in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shineco has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $19.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.57.

Shineco, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of plant-based products. It operates through the following segments: Luobuma Products, Herbal Products, and Other Agricultural Products. The Luobuma Products segment focuses in the development, manufacture, and distribution of specialized fabrics, textile products, and other by-products derived from an indigenous Chinese plant called Apocynum Venetum.

