Advisory Services Network LLC Buys Shares of 847 Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $552,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $697,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $950,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,359,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

PCOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.86.

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $1,413,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 724,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,173,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $49,552.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,441 in the last three months.

PCOR opened at $95.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.96 and a twelve month high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.01). The firm had revenue of $122.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.60 million. Research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.