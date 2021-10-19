State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stake in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 36.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 467.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 111,451 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 34,825 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 24,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ECHO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Stephens lowered Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

Shares of ECHO opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average of $34.95.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $934.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.26 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.46%. Analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Echo Global Logistics Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

