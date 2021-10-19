United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) Short Interest Up 35.7% in September

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the September 15th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
UTME stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.85. United Time Technology has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $107.33.
United Time Technology Company Profile
