United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) Short Interest Up 35.7% in September

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the September 15th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

UTME stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.85. United Time Technology has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $107.33.

Get United Time Technology alerts:

United Time Technology Company Profile

United Time Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company also provides electronics manufacturing services, including original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer services. It sells its products under the UTime and Do brand names in South America, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for United Time Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Time Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.