NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of NN worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NN during the second quarter worth about $1,591,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in NN by 11.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in NN by 344.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 76,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 59,656 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in NN by 108.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 125,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 65,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in NN by 29.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NN alerts:

In related news, Director Raynard D. Benvenuti purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,160.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $80,000 in the last ninety days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NNBR opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $217.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 3.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60. NN, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $9.62.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $123.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.80 million. NN had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Equities analysts expect that NN, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NNBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.