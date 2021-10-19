Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Short Interest Down 21.3% in September

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the September 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.1 days. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of VRCA stock opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $340.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.27.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verrica Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRCA. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 403.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 22,233 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 14,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 78,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

