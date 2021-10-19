Legal & General Group Plc Sells 13,609 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 20.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,609 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Materion were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTRN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Materion by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Materion by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Materion by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Materion by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Materion by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $71.74 on Tuesday. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $80.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.26 and a 200 day moving average of $72.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Materion’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

