Legal & General Group Plc Sells 25,301 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,301 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AtonRa Partners increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 24.6% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in BioNTech by 62.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,753,000 after purchasing an additional 16,191 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 30.0% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 4.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 258,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,952,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 138.1% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 31,478 shares during the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $261.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of -1.59. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $75.35 and a 1 year high of $464.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.36.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

