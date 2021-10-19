Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Position Decreased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,166,000 after buying an additional 247,200 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth approximately $917,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1,631.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 310,284 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 45.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 35,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SC opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.77 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 45.46 and a current ratio of 45.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average is $38.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Compass Point downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.81.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

