NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,421 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,452 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.25% of NBT Bancorp worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 687.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,500 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $51,405.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $171,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $36.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.85. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $118.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.72 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 12.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NBTB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

