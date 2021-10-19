Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,366 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.74% of Franklin Street Properties worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 680,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

FSP stock opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 6.00%. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

