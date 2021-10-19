JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 49,692 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,692 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $12,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCCO. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Southern Copper by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Southern Copper by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 246.0% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 43,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 31,247 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 4.4% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 59,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Barclays raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, HSBC raised Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $65.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.86 and its 200 day moving average is $65.67. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $47.64 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 177.34%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

