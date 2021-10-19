JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,438 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $12,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDC. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Teradata by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.
NYSE TDC opened at $57.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average of $49.25.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.
In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
