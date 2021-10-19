JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,438 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $12,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDC. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Teradata by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDC opened at $57.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average of $49.25.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. Equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

