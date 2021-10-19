Legal & General Group Plc Sells 47,416 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,184 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 47,416 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFS shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Provident Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE PFS opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 33.66%. The company had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $221,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,733.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

