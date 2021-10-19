PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.16% of PVH worth $12,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PVH. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in PVH by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $835,827,000 after acquiring an additional 618,798 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PVH in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,710,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in PVH in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,903,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in PVH by 760.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 275,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,081,000 after acquiring an additional 243,147 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in PVH by 202.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,284,000 after acquiring an additional 186,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PVH. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PVH in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.15.

PVH stock opened at $109.50 on Tuesday. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $121.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. PVH’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PVH news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $676,273.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

