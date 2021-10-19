Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,419 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Universal were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UVV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 439.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Universal by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Universal by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Universal by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 97,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 16,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Universal by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,661,000 after acquiring an additional 29,183 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

UVV opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.92. Universal Co. has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $60.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $350.03 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 4.29%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

Universal Profile

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.