State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 3,000 Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 13.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 114,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 38,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,918,000 after acquiring an additional 183,086 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 308.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 97,557 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 74,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 20,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CatchMark Timber Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $429.33 million, a PE ratio of -73.16 and a beta of 1.41.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. Research analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.00%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

