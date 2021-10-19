State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 2,340 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Switch were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Switch by 232.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,587,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Switch by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,858,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,886,000 after purchasing an additional 510,333 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,043,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,530,000 after purchasing an additional 759,940 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Switch in the first quarter worth about $73,128,000. Finally, Port Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Switch by 36.7% in the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 4,318,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,667 shares in the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $2,414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 62,471 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,553.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,221,526 shares of company stock worth $30,995,213 over the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWCH. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Raymond James upgraded Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 113.32 and a beta of 0.75. Switch, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $27.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $141.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

