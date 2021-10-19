State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys Shares of 6,100 Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDEN shares. TheStreet upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $54.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average is $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $292.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.67 million. Analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $790,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $992,274.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 260,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,806,547.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,580 shares of company stock worth $2,863,363. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

