JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 156,152 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $12,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 284,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after buying an additional 21,995 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 152.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 56,817 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 31.7% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 436,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 105,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,819,000 after purchasing an additional 118,274 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.71. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $36.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average of $28.87.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $332.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.76 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

HP has been the topic of several research reports. upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

