Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 699,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,745,000 after acquiring an additional 251,678 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 734,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,683,000 after acquiring an additional 145,288 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 103,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,415,000 after acquiring an additional 56,650 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 23,964 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GKOS shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair downgraded Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.89.

Shares of GKOS opened at $45.37 on Tuesday. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $43.71 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 1.67.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

