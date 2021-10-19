Bank of Montreal Can Buys 17,647 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 2,328.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,647 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Allakos were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $104.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.37. Allakos Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.41 and a 52 week high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLK shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.42.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

